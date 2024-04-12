Crittendon honored for Outstanding Real Estate PerformanceCrittendon honored for – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Weichert Realtors.

Weichert, Realtors – Premier Properties is proud to announce that Heather Crittendon CRP(r) was honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for outstanding real estate performance in 2023.

Heather Crittendon CRP(r) received the Executive Club level honor, which is given to those who achieved specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2023.

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

For more information about Weichert, Realtors Premier Properties, please contact Cherie Filoteo at (253) 444 – 4059 or cfiloteo@weichertpremier.net.