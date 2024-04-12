15th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game: A Night of Community, Youth Support, and Honor – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

The 15th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game is set to take place on Friday, April 26th at the Lakes High School Gymnasium. This highly anticipated event brings together law enforcement officers and educators from various school districts in the Pierce County area for a friendly yet spirited basketball match. But it’s more than just a game; it’s a celebration of community, youth empowerment, and a tribute to our fallen heroes.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 26th

Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Tip-off at 6:30 PM

Location: Lakes High School Gymnasium

Admission: Donation only (all proceeds go to charity)

What Makes This Event Special?

Community Building: Beyond the court, this event fosters connections among neighbors, families, and local organizations. It’s a chance to strengthen the bonds that make our community resilient.

Youth Support: The heart of this event lies in supporting our youth. Proceeds from the donation event and the online silent auction will benefit The Lakewood YMCA Youth Late Night Program. This program provides a safe space for young people, keeping them off the streets and engaged in positive activities.

Honoring Our Heroes: In memory of the four Lakewood Officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty back in 2009, we come together to honor their legacy. Their bravery and dedication continue to inspire us.

How You Can Participate:

Attend the Event: Join us at the Lakes High School Gymnasium! Be part of the excitement, cheer for your favorite team, and celebrate community spirit.

Silent Auction: Even if you can’t attend in person, you can still participate in our online silent auction. Bid on exciting items and contribute to our cause.

Make a Donation: Visit our website at www.CopsvsTeachers.com

Remember: “We Are Better… Together!”

About Cops vs. Teachers Charity Game:

The Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game has been a beloved tradition for 15 years, bringing law enforcement and educators together to raise funds for law enforcement and their families, youth with significant illnesses and non-profit organization that focus on our youth . Our mission is to build bridges, support our community, and honor those who serve.