Why Caring For Your Teeth’s Foundation Matters – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

Gum disease can lead to an inflammatory response caused by buildup of bacteria on the teeth and around the gums. The buildup, commonly known as plaque and tarter, can cause your gums to become swollen, painful and bleed easily.

Building a great smile starts with a strong foundation. While our gums are often overlooked unless they are bleeding or causing us mouth pain, they are the key to good oral health, overall physical health and the best cheese grin you can imagine.

To maintain optimal gum health, it’s important to brush teeth regularly, floss daily, use an antiseptic mouth wash, get regular dental check-ups and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Regular professional cleanings by a dental hygienist also play a crucial role in gum care.

More than half of all Americans suffer from gum disease, and many don’t even know they have it because there isn’t necessarily pain involved. Gum disease is linked to glaucoma, heart disease, high blood pressure, pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections and more. People with gum disease have a 49% higher chance of contracting heart disease than those who don’t have issues with their gums.

Per the Centers for Disease Control, 47.2% of adults aged 30 or older have a form of gum disease. It increases with age, as 70.1% of adults 65 and over have periodontal disease. That’s why proper gum care and knowing the signs of gum disease are so important.

Types of gum disease

Gingivitis is a mild form of gum disease which can generally be reversed with treatment and good oral hygiene.

Periodontitis is an advanced form of gum disease which is not reversable and can only be managed to prevent it from getting worse.

What happens if I get gum disease?

Advanced gum disease can cause a loss of bone mass in and around the tooth socket and jawbone, which ultimately can lead to teeth becoming loose, falling out or needing to be extracted.

Ways to prevent gum disease

Brush for two minutes, twice a day

Floss at least once a day

Schedule regular dental checkups and cleanings

Have a healthy diet, limiting sugary food and drinks

Avoid tobacco use

Replace your toothbrush every three to four months

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care (www.commhealth.org).