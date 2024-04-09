 Walk Tacoma Kickoff April 17 – The Suburban Times

Walk Tacoma Kickoff April 17

Tacoma, Wash. –  Walk Tacoma is back for 2024! Join Downtown On the Go for our monthly walks, led by local experts, exploring Tacoma’s history, architecture, and community.

Join us for the kickoff on April 17th, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., providing a behind-the-scenes look at Tacoma’s local theaters. This walk will focus on the structural elements of theater production that will begin with a short presentation and tour of the Tacoma Armory, presented by Tacoma Arts Live staff. The walk will continue to the Rialto and the Pantages Theater with a tour of each venue and conclude at the Theater on the Square. Thank you to our walk partner Tacoma City Theaters

Pre-registration is encouraged at downtownonthego.org. The 2024 Walk Tacoma series will feature five walks from April through August, generously sponsored by MultiCare and Amazon.

