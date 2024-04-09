Steilacoom Historical School District Receives Purple Star Award – The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Historical School District was one of the leaders to advocate for the 2023 legislation to establish the Purple Star Award Program in our state. The Purple Star Award Program was created to recognize school districts that have incorporated military-friendly practices and demonstrate a commitment to military-connected students and families.

To receive the award, school districts must successfully address the educational, social, and emotional barriers that students may experience when their parents/guardians are deployed or when relocating and transferring to a different school. School districts must also demonstrate a commitment to military-connected families and students by providing students with the tools and supports needed for success in their education and in their futures.

Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) is one of 12 school districts across Washington to earn the Purple Star Award in 2024. The district will retain the designation for two years.

“We are honored to be partnering with OSPI to recognize the dedication and hard work of the districts awarded the 2024 Purple Star Award,” said Joel Aune, Executive Director of WASA. “These districts exemplify a commitment to supporting the unique educational needs of military-connected students in Washington state. By fostering environments that address the unique social, emotional, and academic challenges these students face, the Purple Star Districts are ensuring their students are poised for a successful school experience. We commend these districts for their effort and focus on these students and their families.”

SHSD is proud to support our military-connected families throughout the year, with a special focus during the month of April. The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors recently passed Resolution 919-03-20-24 declaring April the Month of the Military Child. The district, in conjunction with community partners, has planned an exciting month of celebrations designed to bring all our military and civilian families together for fun-filled activities and resource sharing. The district’s most anticipated April event is SteillyCon, held on April 24, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Middle School. SHSD welcomes the community to dress up as their favorite hero or character and join us for a night of games, resources, STEAM activities, local superheroes and first responders, dinner, and more!

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.