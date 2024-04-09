Several night closures planned for eastbound SR 512 exit to Canyon Road near Puyallup – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Overnight travelers who use the eastbound State Route 512 exit to Canyon Road near Puyallup will want to build extra time into their trips.

9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 10-11 until 5 a.m. each following day, and 10 p.m. Friday, April 12 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

The exit will close to all traffic.

Eastbound SR 512 travelers will detour to the 94th Street Southwest exit, turn left and use westbound SR 512 to exit onto Canyon Road.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

The night ramp closures allow contractors working for a developer to pave an extension of the left turn lane.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state highways in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.