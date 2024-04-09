Dig Out Those Garden Gloves – The Suburban Times

Please make plans to join in an annual rite of spring in University Place: Parks Appreciation Day.

Held in conjunction with April’s Earth Day celebrations, this year’s Parks Appreciation Day will take place on Saturday, April 20 at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.). Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until noon, volunteers will help spread wood chips around the apple trees, pick up trash and do some minor pruning. A tree will also be planted in observance of Arbor Day. The event will be held rain or shine.

This is a great opportunity for young people to earn community service hours. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and gloves (make sure they are labeled with owner information). U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own.

Parks Appreciation Day in U.P. is co-sponsored by University Place Refuse and Recycling. For more information or questions about the event, please contact Tony West, Public Works operations manager, at 253.460.6493.