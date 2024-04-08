 Thanks, It’s Thrifted – The Suburban Times

Thanks, It’s Thrifted

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our April monthly program presented by THS director Jessica Smith. Jessica will discuss the history of second-use clothing, from used clothing peddlers in Europe to the advent of Thrift Stores in America and the modern popularity of Thrifting in pop culture & fashion. Jessica will also be providing tips and tricks for thrifting and second-use clothing in Tacoma today!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.
RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200452377

