Thanks, It’s Thrifted – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our April monthly program presented by THS director Jessica Smith. Jessica will discuss the history of second-use clothing, from used clothing peddlers in Europe to the advent of Thrift Stores in America and the modern popularity of Thrifting in pop culture & fashion. Jessica will also be providing tips and tricks for thrifting and second-use clothing in Tacoma today!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200452377