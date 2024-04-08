MultiCare first in PNW with new da Vinci 5 robot – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — New advances in robotic-assisted surgical technology that went live at MultiCare Health System this week gives patients faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays. MultiCare is the first health system in the Pacific Northwest to use Intuitive’s new da Vinci 5 surgical robot.

The da Vinci 5 surgical robot features newtechnology that allows surgeons to feel subtle nuances during surgery, giving them more control and precision. Da Vinci robots are used for general surgery, gynecological surgery, colorectal surgery, urology, thoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery. MultiCare plans to continue to invest in robotic technology, including the da Vinci 5.

“We’re excited to be the first in the region to be able to further improve patients’ surgical experience and overall care with this technology,” said Laila Rashidi, MD, FACS, FACRS, colorectal surgeon at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital. “MultiCare was a pioneer in this region when it came to embracing robotic-assisted surgery and I’m proud that we are continuing to lead the way when it comes to delivering the best care possible to our patients.”