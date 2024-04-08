 Lane Closures on Schuster Parkway Scheduled April 9-11 – The Suburban Times

Lane Closures on Schuster Parkway Scheduled April 9-11

TACOMA, Wash. –  The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will be closing one lane of both northbound and southbound Schuster Parkway between South 4th Street and Ruston Way, April 9 – 11, for landscape maintenance in the median. The closure is expected to take place from 8 AM to 3:30 PM each day.

This work is weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Community members with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Craig Hamburg, Chamburg@cityoftacoma.org, (253)-591-5251, or Project Lead Darren Axt, DAxt@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-7809.

