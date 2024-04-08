 Back Where He Belongs – The Suburban Times

Back Where He Belongs

During the City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, April 1, a familiar face was re-introduced to the community. 

Cory Shears, a retired sergeant with the University Place Police Department, has been hired to serve as the new community outreach officer for UPPD.

In his new role, Shears will be tasked with addressing lower-level public safety concerns such as preventative park and event safety patrols, panhandling and homeless triage. He will also function as an additional liaison between the UPPD and business owners and residents he encounters in his day-to-day work.

Welcome back to U.P., Officer Shears!

