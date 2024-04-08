All Terrain Vehicles and a Smile – The Suburban Times

Molly racing around a cornfield.

I looked up and smiled at Molly as she came towards our counter. We, well me anyway, had sold her a nice, used, standard ATV about two months before. She only wanted to talk with a girl or woman about ATVs. She had been hoodwinked by others (men) who sold her or tried to sell her more than she wanted or needed. I could hardly wait to find out how the first ride worked out.

“Hello, Molly . . . well, how did it go for you?” Molly beamed at being recognized that included a thoughtful question about her and the ATV. Molly gave a huge open smile and said, “I’m ready for another couple of baby steps. I need some basic gear, not top of the rung, just what fits me and holds together well why I learn. I waited until I saw the guys here leave for lunch, so I could just talk with you.”

I smiled back and said, “I’m glad. You had perfect timing. My husband’s going to gone for well over an hour. Let’s go out and see what cha got.”

Molly walked back outside with me behind her. She hopped on her ATV, looked at the gauges, revved it a bit and then drove around leaving a couple eights in the gravel and then popped up a little at the end to show off that she wasn’t afraid and that she had good control. Her pink cheeks and smile told me almost everything I needed to know. We talked about the next step up in quality and power. We settled on a decent price for a good used ATV discounted with the return on the first one. Her new one would take about two weeks or sooner to be delivered to her home directly, so no one around here would see her. Her goal was to race in Ellensburg. She had already connected with Central Powersports in Ellensburg.

Molly had also already joined the Washington ATV Association (WAATVA). Their motto is “Together, everyone accomplishes more.” They organize events, maintain trails, and advocate for responsible riding. It certainly looked like she knew what she was doing. Female riders are always welcome to participate in their activities and competitions. She showed me a picture a friend took of her racing around a cornfield. I had to laugh.

I gave her some more pointers and then she was gone just minutes before my husband and male salesman arrived. I only saw Molly twice more in the ensuing competitions. I never saw her compete. She didn’t want to, but I did get to see her ride. She was competent, skilled, and enjoyed what she was doing. She stopped by months later and introduced me to her husband. I recognized the name. He had a great following and most people thought him good enough to win the AMA National Championship. My jaw dropped. He smiled and simply said, Molly says you encouraged her and made just the right recommendations for new learners. And didn’t try to rip anyone off, ever! I hope you don’t mind getting more customers. Nothing came out of my mouth, but at least my head moved up and down.