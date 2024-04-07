Toyota of Puyallup Supports Helping Hand House with $20,000 Donation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Toyota of Puyalllup.

Puyallup, WA – Toyota of Puyallup supports the mission of Helping Hand House to provide urgent relief for families in our community through a $20,000 donation.

Toyota of Puyallup and Helping Hand House partnered in a coat drive at the end of 2023. It became clear at that time the services the Helping Hand House provides is needed now more than ever in the Puyallup area.

“We’re honored to support the work of the Helping Hand House. They provide emergency shelter and housing solutions to families with children in our community experiencing homelessness”, said Kerry S. Odeman, President of Toyota of Puyallup. “Toyota of Puyallup was founded in 1970 by my father, Glenn Sawyer, on the premise that our family legacy in the Puyallup area wouldn’t stop at our dealership. Supporting families and children in our community is in perfect alignment with our core values.”

In 2023, Helping Hand House served 145 local families and moved 275 children from unsafe housing conditions into a safe place called home.

“We are incredibly grateful for Toyota of Puyallup’s $20,000 contribution towards helping our families end their crises of homelessness. This donation helps continue our commitment of bringing our moms, dads, and kiddos renewed hope and making their dreams a reality for their new futures. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful they have a heart for our mission. Thank you!” said Jenn Sankwich, Chief Executive Officer of Helping Hand House.

To learn more about the programs offered at Helping Hand House visit their website at https://helpinghandhouse.org/

About Toyota of Puyallup

Toyota of Puyallup is a family-owned business located at 1400 River Road. Their long-tenured staff has been serving Puyallup and the surrounding communities for more than 50 years. They are the #1 Volume Toyota dealership in the Puget Sound and are the recipient of numerous awards for customer service and community involvement. They can be reached at 253.286.6000 or www.toyotaofpuyallup.com.