Rep. Mari Leavitt holds Community Conversations – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mari Leavitt.

Washington State Capitol, April 13, 2023.

You are invited! Join Rep. Mari Leavitt at a community conversation. It’s a great way to have a dialogue on what’s important to you, hear about about work and important community projects from the 2024 legislative session, and an opportunity to listen to residents from across the district.

Two upcoming conversations include:

Saturday, April 13th, 9-10 am, McGoldrick Library, Johnson Farm Historical Archival buikding, Anderson Island

Thursday, May 2nd, 11am-12pm, Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd Sw, Steilacoom

Hope to see you there!