Park and Recreation Commission Public Meeting on Cirque Park Improvements – The Suburban Times

Please make plans to attend a public meeting on Thursday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to learn more about improvements to Cirque Park.

Feedback from the 2023 “Reimagining Cirque Park” community survey resulted in ideas for the park, including the prospect of developing a Community Center on the 22-acre facility. This meeting is an opportunity to hear more about that idea and get other updates on what the future holds for this heavily used park in the heart of the city.