Critically Ill Dog Stranded in the Woods in Urgent Need – The Suburban Times

On April 3, an 8-month- old Labrador retriever was found in dire condition, alone in the woods in Eatonville, by Pierce County Animal Control and is currently being cared for at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Labrador retriever, now named Timber, was found with sunken eyes, lethargy, severe dehydration, and an elevated heart rate. Incapacitated and unable to walk, Timber was carried to safety, and brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for immediate medical attention.

At the shelter, Timber tested positive for parvovirus, a deadly and contagious virus that targets the gastrointestinal system. Parvovirus wreaks havoc on white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract which may result in a distressing and painful death.

“Dogs who contract parvovirus have a grave prognosis for survival without intensive intervention,” says Dr. Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Timber’s situation shows the severity of this virus. Treating this deadly disease takes significant and costly resources, which is only made possible through the generous support of our community.”

The shelter’s veterinary team is administering essential nutrients, fluids, and medications along with round-the-clock care to support his recovery.

Donations are urgently needed to provide ongoing monitoring and care for Timber and thousands more lost, injured, and neglected pets coming through the shelter’s doors each year. Donations can be made at www.thehumanesociety.org/timber.