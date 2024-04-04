 Plan for your future during financial literacy month – The Suburban Times

Plan for your future during financial literacy month

We celebrate Financial Literacy Month (FLM) every April to promote financial education and well-being in the United States.  FLM also serves as a reminder that Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan.  Our online tools are here to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future. 

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement (Statement) using your personal mySocial Securityaccount at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors’ benefits.  

If you’re planning to retire, you can visit our Plan for Retirement webpage at www.ssa.gov/prepare/plan-retirement.  Here you can compare how different future earnings and retirement benefit start-dates might affect your future benefit amount.

Please tell your friends and family about the steps they can take to improve their financial knowledge by exploring their personal mySocial Security account.  If they don’t have an account, they can easily create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

