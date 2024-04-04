Plan for daytime road work on northbound I-5 exit to City Center in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA– People who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit to City Center in Tacoma will want to plan extra travel time Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6

The left lane of the exit ramp will close.

The right lane of the exit ramp will remain open.

Access to City Center, I-705 and State Route 7 will be maintained throughout the lane closure.

The closure allows Washington State Department of Transportation crews to sweep, clear brush, repair guardrail and address graffiti in the area between I-5 and the exit lanes.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.