Mouthwatering sukiyaki fundraiser returns to Tacoma; pre-order yours by April 13 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Enjoy a savory dish of sukiyaki or flavorful chicken teriyaki at the annual Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Fundraiser this month.

Sukiyaki is a traditional Japanese, hot pot-style dish made of thinly sliced beef, Chinese nappa cabbage, tofu, clear noodles, green onions, and other ingredients in a savory sauce. The temple will also offer a vegetarian version of the dish.

Temple members prepare the entrees, using recipes handed down through the years from previous temple members. Each meal comes with rice, pickled vegetable tsukemono, and a mochi cupcake. Meals cost $20 to $22.

All food items must be ordered by Saturday, April 13, and picked up at the temple on the day of the fundraiser, Sunday, April 21. The temple won’t be taking new orders on April 21.

Customers are welcome to eat their pre-ordered meals in the temple social hall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 21. Or, they can drive up to the temple, also on April 21, to pick up their meals from 2 to 4 p.m.

The temple’s sukiyaki fundraisers have grown into a popular community event over the decades, drawing hundreds of visitors. As in years past, diners can watch a line of temple members cooking the sukiyaki.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Fundraiser

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402

Deadline to order meals: Saturday, April 13

Order pick-up or dine-in: Sunday, April 21

To order: www.Tacomabt.org

More info: info@tacomabt.org

Caption for group photo: Tacoma Buddhist Temple members prepare sukiyaki at a previous sukiyaki fundraiser.

Caption for food photo: Sukiyaki is made of thinly sliced beef, tofu, green onions and other ingredients in a savory sauce.