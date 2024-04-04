Meridian Closed for Daffodil Parade April 6 – The Suburban Times

Meridian, from Stewart to 7th Ave SW, will be closed on April 6, 2024, for the annual Daffodil Parade. The parade begins at 12:45 p.m., and the road closure begins earlier in the morning. Drivers will need to use alternate routes while the parade is taking place. The following map displays all of the road closure signs as well as the official parade route downtown. Crews will reopen roads once the parade concludes. For more information about the Daffodil Festival and Parade, please go to https://thedaffodilfestival.org/events/daffodil-parade/