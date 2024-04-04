Lakes and CPSH Students Earn Honors – The Suburban Times

Lakes High School Student Appointed to West Point Academy

Cadet Major Trista L. Osgood

“I valued my time as president because I was able to make an impact with the students at our school, get their feedback and try to make a difference where I could,” Osgood said. “I love being an advocate for people and working for those I represent in any leadership role I have.”

Lakes High School senior and Cadet Major Trista L. Osgood has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy for the class of 2028.

Osgood shines as a leader at Lakes as she was designated the JROTC RS3 operations officer and voted ASB president.

As RS3 operations officer, Osgood oversees the organization of JROTC. She helps plan activities and events, maintains the training schedule and makes sure that initiatives are met. As president of ASB, she serves as a representative for the entire student body of Lakes, working with her ASB team, staff and administrators like Principal Ray Kurtz to address important issues affecting students.

Last spring, Osgood began the demanding application process for West Point. “I followed so many steps to get here,” she said. “You open your portal, you write more essays than for a typical college application, you pass a medical evaluation, take a physical fitness test and then you reach out for nominations which are like letters of recommendations.”

Students must receive multiple nominations to complete their application. Osgood received a presidential nomination from her father who is in the military service, as well as from the JROTC program and Washington state’s 10th District Representative Marilyn Strickland.

Osgood grew up in the Army as a military child and feels like she can make a difference as a leader. “I enjoyed my time at JROTC because it prepares you to go out, lead and make a difference,” she said. “I want to go into engineering, and this is a great engineering school.”

CPHS Student Participates in National Student Leadership Program

Deepak Chaudhary

“It means a lot to be able to participate in a program like this,” Chaudhary said. “It’s really an amazing opportunity to try new things, grow and really show who I am.”

Clover Park High School (CPHS) sophomore Deepak Chaudhary was recently accepted to the Frances Hesselbein Leadership Institute. He is one of 10 students nationwide accepted into the program

Established by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) in 2006, the program offers students an intensive leadership building experience. Chaudhary traveled to Colorado for a week in late February to participate in the program.

The intention of the weeklong experience is to build skills through personal and small group settings by participating in activities such as rock climbing, escape rooms and a ropes course.

Chaudhary learned about this opportunity through his participation in CPHS’s Student 2 Student program that brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, create a positive environment, support academic excellence and ease transitions. CPHS counselor Dan Million encouraged him to apply.

Originally from Nepal, Chaudhary came to the United States in 2017 and started his time in CPSD at Lochburn Middle School. He was elected ASB President as an eighth grader at Lochburn, which heavily influenced his desire to pursue leadership opportunities when he got to CPHS.

“I like to be able to use my voice to organize things at school and help make it a better place for everyone,” he said. “I am excited to learn new leadership skills and bring them back with me to help make CPHS a better place.”

When Chaudhary and his family moved to the United States, he did not speak English. He has been learning ever since and hopes to learn skills that will help strengthen his ability to communicate more effectively with others.