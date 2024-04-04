DuPont Historical Society’s Cherry Blossom Tea A Success – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

All photos by Katie Stafford

We wish to thank the wonderful participants of DuPont Historical Society’s 2024 Cherry Blossom Tea who helped make our annual museum fundraiser the most successful in years! The Tea was held on March 9th at a new location, Eagle’s Pride Golf Course, to accommodate increasing demand for tickets. Guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon with tasty bites provided by Frank Diaz and staff.

This year’s theme was “Stitches in Time” and featured quilt historian Phyllis Beaver and magnificent quilts of centuries past from her collection. A lively raffle and silent auction raised additional funds for the museum, thanks to donations from Anytime Fitness, Robin Barrow, Kathy Brock, CD Signature Salon, Robbie Courts, Denise Dhane, Karen Dunn, Fred Foreman, Robbin Goldsby, Janet Henkle, John L. Scott Real Estate, Hana’s Henna, Judy Ip, LeMay Collections, McNamara’s Pub & Eatery, Museum of Flight, Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust, Linda Rethke, Mary Ricco, Nancy Rudel, Kim Strand, Tacoma Art Museum, Rod Thomas, Amy Walker, and Washington State Historical Society. Our fantastic volunteers included Patty Moore and Synthia Santos; our photographer was Katie Stafford.

Special thanks to our sponsors, who make the fun possible:

Corporate Sponsors: CalPortland, God’s Gracious Grandmamas, and Patriots Landing. Orchid Sponsors: Karen Dunn Farmers Insurance, God’s Gracious Grandmamas, and Lisa Young. Rose Sponsors: DuPont Dental Services and Patty Moore. Dessert Sponsor: Patriots Landing.

2024 was our highest attendance and greatest revenue in recent years. All proceeds benefited the museum. The planning committee was Carol Estep, Lee McDonald, Gayle Courts, Nancy Rudel, Robbin Goldsby, Janet Henkle, Mary Ricco, and Annie Sayyed. We invite you to visit the DuPont Historical Museum at 207 Barksdale Ave, in Historic DuPont Village. Check for upcoming events at dupontmuseum.com. Contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com and like us on Facebook.com/dupontmuseum