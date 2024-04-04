27th Street Business District Survey Closes April 17 – The Suburban Times

As a major east-west route from Fircrest to Puget Sound, the 27th Street Business District was U.P.’s original business corridor. Today it is home to more than 150 businesses including eateries, medical and professional services, salons and automotive repair—to name just a few.

The business district runs along 27th Street West from Elwood Drive West to Morrison Road West. The City’s Planning and Development Services department has created a brief survey to assess how the community currently uses the district and what people might want to see the area look like in years to come.

Take the online survey to weigh in on the kinds of changes or improvements you’d like to see in the area and the things you think the district needs (e.g., restaurants, parks, etc.). Input from the survey will help shape a cohesive vision for the future of the district, including goals and actions, which will become a sub-area plan to be included in the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The survey will close on April 17 so please take just a few minutes now to make your thoughts known. Encourage your friends and neighbors to participate as well. Then follow the 27th Street Business District Plan page on the City’s website for updates.