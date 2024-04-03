Purple Heart Sign Unveiling and Congressional Gold Medal Award Ceremony – The Suburban Times

On Thursday, May 2, the City of DuPont will host a Purple Heart Sign Unveiling and Congressional Gold Medal Award Ceremony honoring fallen and wounded veterans by becoming a Purple Heart City and in honor of Filipino and American Veterans of World War II. Residents, family members, staff, and guests will join for a formal ceremony followed by a reception.

City of DuPont Mayor Ronald Frederick will lead the ceremony. Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project BG (Retired) Oscar Hilman will honor and present several veterans with a Congressional Gold Medal (CGM) bronze replica. World War II veteran Harvey Drahos, age 101, Lacey, WA, will be present to receive his CGM. Four other World War II deceased veterans will be honored posthumously, with the CGM being presented to their Next of Kins.

The event will take place on:

Thursday, May 2, 2024, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Clocktower Park, 1301 Palisades Blvd., Dupont, WA. 98327

The Congressional Gold Medal is an award bestowed by Congress and is the highest civilian award in the United States. The decoration is awarded to an individual or unit who performs an outstanding deed or act of service to the security, prosperity, and national interest of the United States.

The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (www.filvetrep.org) is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, non-profit, community-based, all-volunteer national initiative whose mission is to obtain national recognition of Filipino and American WWII soldiers across the United States and the Philippines for their wartime service to the U.S. and Philippines from July 26, 1941 to December 31, 1946, as well as to educate the public on their experience and heroism.

Press Release