LTG Harrison’s Memorial Service, April 6 – The Suburban Times

A memorial service for LTG William Hardin Harrison will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1pm at First Baptist Church of Lakewood (5400 112th St SW). In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to consider a donation to Partners for Parks “H” Barn Project; Lakewood Community Foundation; or Rotary International.
