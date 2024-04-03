 Lou Whittaker, 95, connected to Lakewood’s Villa Plaza – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lou Whittaker, 95, connected to Lakewood’s Villa Plaza

· Leave a Comment ·

Mountaineer Lou Whitaker died March 24 at home in Ashford, Washington. Former Lakewood resident Tim J. Marsh submitted an obituary notice clipping (see below) and added a note:

“At Villa Plaza in suburban Tacoma’s Lakewood was Whitaker’s Chalet. My sister and I were among those who bought stuff there and rented our skis and poles there for learning to downhill ski at Paradise/Mount Rainier … when downhill skiing was done there. We learned through the TNT/Tacoma News Tribune- Metropolitan (Tacoma) learn to ski program.”

Click here to read The Washington Post’s obituary.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Rotary Wine & Beer Festival 2024

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *