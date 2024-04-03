Lou Whittaker, 95, connected to Lakewood’s Villa Plaza – The Suburban Times

Mountaineer Lou Whitaker died March 24 at home in Ashford, Washington. Former Lakewood resident Tim J. Marsh submitted an obituary notice clipping (see below) and added a note:

“At Villa Plaza in suburban Tacoma’s Lakewood was Whitaker’s Chalet. My sister and I were among those who bought stuff there and rented our skis and poles there for learning to downhill ski at Paradise/Mount Rainier … when downhill skiing was done there. We learned through the TNT/Tacoma News Tribune- Metropolitan (Tacoma) learn to ski program.”

Click here to read The Washington Post’s obituary.