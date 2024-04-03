Attend the South Sound Sustainability Expo on April 13 – The Suburban Times

Celebrate everyday sustainability at the 16th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo on Saturday, April 13, from 10 AM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the University of Washington Tacoma campus (1900 Commerce St., in Tacoma), stretching along the Prairie Line Trail to Tollefson Plaza.

The Expo event is free, open to the public, and connects residents and businesses with services, products, companies, and agencies addressing sustainability needs in the community.

Attendees can participate in the first-ever Plant Swap, where they can bring plants, cuttings, clean pots, starters, and seeds to exchange. This year’s Expo features an Electrification Marketplace section featuring diverse vendors ready to assist participants in electrifying their lives. The event will also hold a panel discussion hosted by Tacoma Public Utilities and the Switch Is On Washington from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM.

In addition, the event will have a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, and a craft swap hosted by Remakery and Sew Club Tacoma. Vegan food trucks and a mobile coffee truck will also be on-site.

For more information, visit SouthSoundSustainabilityExpo.org or call (253) 213-2443.