 2024 Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2024 Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Fircrest must create a Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan as part of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit program to regulate pollution discharge. This plan is updated annually and the latest version will be discussed at a public hearing on April 09, 2024, where the public can offer feedback. The city will notify residents of any stormwater-related discussions through its website and mailers.

You can find the SWMP Plan and NPDES Permit annual report on the Public Works Department webpage. If you want a copy, you can request it from the Public Works building.

Details about the public hearing will be posted on the City Website the Friday before the meeting. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityoffircrest.net

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *