2024 Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest must create a Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan as part of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit program to regulate pollution discharge. This plan is updated annually and the latest version will be discussed at a public hearing on April 09, 2024, where the public can offer feedback. The city will notify residents of any stormwater-related discussions through its website and mailers.

You can find the SWMP Plan and NPDES Permit annual report on the Public Works Department webpage. If you want a copy, you can request it from the Public Works building.

Details about the public hearing will be posted on the City Website the Friday before the meeting. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityoffircrest.net