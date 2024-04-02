Your Involvement Matter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chambers/Clover Creek Watershed Council.

Please join Dr. Derek Faust, Ph.D., esteemed Vice-chair of the Chambers Clover Creek Watershed Council and distinguished faculty member in Natural Resources & Environmental Sciences at Clover Park Technical College, as he delivers a compelling presentation to the esteemed members of the City of Lakewood Planning Commission, on Shoreline Management and critical water issues here in Lakewood. This pivotal event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 PM, allowing you to participate in person or via Zoom.

Dr. Faust’s expertise will shed invaluable light on the pressing needs and potential areas for enhancement within Lakewood’s cherished creeks and lakes. Your attendance is not only welcomed but crucial in shaping the future of our watershed.

Your involvement matters! Whether driven by care, concern, or a thirst for knowledge about the state of our waterways here in Lakewood, we urge you to join us and make your voice heard. Let’s enact positive change for our community and its precious natural resources.”

April 3, 2024, 6:30 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting

Click here to see agenda and attending information

HOW TO ATTEND