Your Involvement Matter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chambers/Clover Creek Watershed Council.
Please join Dr. Derek Faust, Ph.D., esteemed Vice-chair of the Chambers Clover Creek Watershed Council and distinguished faculty member in Natural Resources & Environmental Sciences at Clover Park Technical College, as he delivers a compelling presentation to the esteemed members of the City of Lakewood Planning Commission, on Shoreline Management and critical water issues here in Lakewood. This pivotal event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 PM, allowing you to participate in person or via Zoom.
Dr. Faust’s expertise will shed invaluable light on the pressing needs and potential areas for enhancement within Lakewood’s cherished creeks and lakes. Your attendance is not only welcomed but crucial in shaping the future of our watershed.
Your involvement matters! Whether driven by care, concern, or a thirst for knowledge about the state of our waterways here in Lakewood, we urge you to join us and make your voice heard. Let’s enact positive change for our community and its precious natural resources.”
April 3, 2024, 6:30 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting
Click here to see agenda and attending information
HOW TO ATTEND
- In-person: Council Chambers, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW.
- Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83938455756.
- Phone: (253) 215-8782 and enter participant ID: 819 1842 8672 and use meeting ID 839 3845 5756.
- Livestream: https://YouTube.com/CityofLakewoodWA
- Persons requesting special accommodations or language interpreters should call 253-983-7767 in advance.
