Memorial Gathering Honors Those Who Died Without a Home – The Suburban Times

The next service to remember those who died unhoused during the winter of 2023-24 will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 5:00 pm at Tacoma’s Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street. The purpose of these quarterly interfaith services is to remember the people in Pierce County without a home who have passed away, so that their deaths do not go unnoticed. Although these people were mostly invisible during their lives, we as a society can no longer allow them to be invisible in their deaths.

The public is invited to attend the in-person gathering at Shiloh Church, or the service can be viewed online at the Street Chaplains page on Facebook.

WHAT: Pierce County Homeless Memorial

WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 5:00-6:00 pm

WHERE: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street, Tacoma

WHO: The public is invited

For more information, contact Ed Jacobs at 253-878-3811 or street.chaplains253@gmail.com