Universal Design for Learning in Clover Park School District – The Suburban Times

Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy held its first-ever elementary STEAM Fair in February, with an opportunity for students to develop a project and share it with peers, staff and judges. It was also a chance for students to learn and present in ways that work best for them. Some students presented in person with a traditional science project board while others presented online using PowerPoint. One student, who is non-verbal, presented a silent project.

“We tried to make all of the concepts accessible for students and helped them work in ways that made sense to how they learn,” said Gravelly Lake Principal Venetia Willis-Holbrook. “When we look at data and growth, we can see gains we’re getting because they are working with concepts in multiple ways.”

Educating all students starts with understanding each student arrives in CPSD with their own set of preferences and challenges. Universal Design for Learning (UDL) is a framework that helps teachers and administrators embrace student diversity and provide an education that works for everyone.

Implementing UDL in the Classroom

Making UDL work in the classroom requires a commitment to pre-planning. Instead of designing a single lesson plan for all students in any given class, teachers need to think about barriers each student may face in engaging with the lesson.

Teachers essentially come to class each day with a learning buffet that give students options for how and what they learn. By focusing on classroom materials that provide flexibility, teachers can give students the ability to pick and choose the techniques that work best for them.

UDL was originally inspired by universal architecture principles that guide architects in designing buildings that everyone can access. Modern buildings have ramps, stairs, elevators and other features that ensure visitors can access every part of the building no matter their physical needs.

Using a mix of instructional methods helps address diverse learning styles. Incorporating group activities, hands-on experiences and individualized instruction to engage students with different preferences can help different students excel.

Empowering All Learners

UDL requires teachers to trust their students more in guiding their own learning. By fostering collaborative and flexible classrooms, students can feel more comfortable expressing their needs or seeking out clarification or additional support.

“We are putting a lot of trust in students that they know what works best for them,” said CPSD Director of Teaching and Learning Suzy Kontos. “I think they appreciate that trust because they know themselves as learners better than we do.”

3 Principles of UDL

UDL is based around three primary principles: representation, engagement, and action and expression. These principles guide educators when designing learning plans and help them create materials and assignments that engage all students at once.

Representation

Learners differ in the ways that they perceive and comprehend information that is presented to them. For instance, a history lesson might include text, images, video and audio clips to ensure students can access information through their preferred mode of learning.

Engagement Students

demonstrate a wide range in ways they are engaged or motivated to learn. The engagement principle focuses on student interests and motivations to make learning more compelling. By offering choices and incorporating interactive elements, teachers can increase student engagement.

Action and Expression

Students express what they’ve learned in a variety of ways that make sense to them. For example, assessments could include written assignments, presentations, artistic creations or digital projects, allowing students to showcase their knowledge in ways that align with their strengths.