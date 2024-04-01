 Tacoma Art Museum Announces Programming for The Current, An Artist Award – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Art Museum Announces Programming for The Current, An Artist Award

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

In recognition of the incredible work of local artists, each year Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) awards one Black artist in Tacoma with an unrestricted award along with possibilities for programming and professional growth opportunities. This year’s awardee is potter Kristina Batiste. TAM is excited to announce Kristina Batiste as the first Artist in Residence for The Current, An Artist Award.

During the residency, Batiste will be creating new work in TAM’s Murdock Classroom through May 3. The public is welcome to view the work and talk with Batiste on April 11 from 5-7 p.m., during TAM’s Thursday evening visitor hours. Museum visitors also can peek in from outside the studio and watch the artist work during quiet-viewing opportunities on Wednesdays and Fridays.

In addition, The Current, An Artist Award is presenting a series of programs and workshops to empower artists on their creative journey:

The Current, An Artist Award: Headshots and Images Workshop
April 24, 3-4 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Art Museum, Cheney Classroom

The Current, An Artist Award: Public Art Informational
May 22, 1-2:30 p.m.
Lead by Ricky Reyes, Public Art Project Manager, City of Tacoma
Location: Tacoma Art Museum, Cheney Classroom

Also, tune into The Current Corner, a series of videos released twice a month. Hear from committee members and artists of The Current, An Artist Award sharing about select works from TAM’s permanent collection.

For more information, visit www.tacomaartmuseum.org/artist-residency/

Visit Tacoma Art Museum
1701 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402
Wednesday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., free admission 5 p.m.–8 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Contact: 253-272-4258 / www.tacomaartmuseum.org

