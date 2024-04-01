Notice of public meeting for briefing on a Tax Increment Finance Area – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that a public briefing will be held by the City of Lakewood on April 15, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. to review a proposed Tax Increment Finance area within the City of Lakewood. The meeting will be held at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. Attendees may also join virtually via Zoom. If you would like to provide virtual Public Comment during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling in via telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 867 1798 7554. The passcode is 730920. You can also click this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86717987554?pwd=fcykNcysMsPFCeXKk1ShsqraXT6r2B.1

For further information, please contact Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, at (253) 983-7738, or bnewton@cityoflakewood.us.