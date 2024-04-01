 Lakewood Community Foundation Fund Grant Deadline is April 5 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund Grant Deadline is April 5

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

The deadline for grant submittal for the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is Friday, April 5, 2024. Click here to download a grant application. Once complete, email it to Greg Rediske or mail it to Lakewood Community Foundation Fund, PO Box 39578, Lakewood, WA 98496.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was created in 1993 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization by the Lakewood Rotary Club and the Clover Park Rotary Club to address critical needs in Lakewood and to serve Lakewood residents more directly, especially its neediest. 

Mission: To improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment.

Vision: Connecting donors with worthy causes to benefit the Lakewood Community.

Lakewood Rotary Wine & Beer Festival 2024

