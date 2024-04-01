Clover Park School District Students Launch Fentanyl Awareness Campaign – The Suburban Times

Members of Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council entered the school year with the desire to make a positive impact on their school and the greater Lakewood community.

As part of those efforts, students created a series of public service videos to highlight the dangers of fentanyl and the effect it has on their classmates and surrounding community. The idea for the videos emerged as students researched the topic and how they could help make a difference.

The videos were created with the help of a grant from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and the district intends to share them in secondary classrooms and assemblies across the district.

Students coordinated a premiere of the four-part video series on March 20 that was attended by elected officials, families and school district leadership. It was also part of a recent news story on legislation signed into law by Governor Inslee and a message from Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier.

A committee is developing a plan to share this information with students districtwide.