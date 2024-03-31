South Tacoma and Lakewood station area improvements selected by Sound Transit Board of Directors – The Suburban Times

Today (March 28, 2024), in two separate actions, the Sound Transit Board approved an array of projects to provide better access to the South Tacoma and Lakewood Sounder stations. The projects include new station-supportive bicycle infrastructure, sidewalks and ADA improvements.

Some of the highlights, developed in conjunction with the cities of Tacoma and Lakewood, are:

South Tacoma New station curb ramps, sidewalk improvements, tactile pavers, PA system and lighting Approximately six miles of new bike lanes Additional improvements depending on funding remaining following completion of priority projects

Lakewood New station curb ramps, sidewalk improvements, PA system and tactile pavers Approximately five miles of new bike lanes and transit stop improvements Additional improvements depending on funding remaining following completion of priority projects



These improvements were initially conceived, and approved by voters in 2008, as additional parking for the two Sounder stations, but the conceptual projects included options for the Board to select alternative access improvements. Existing parking at both stations is currently underutilized. The surrounding sidewalk network is incomplete and not ADA accessible, and bike access is limited.

Because these project selections were for the voter-approved alternatives in Sound Transit 2 conceptual projects, a supermajority Board vote was required.

The South Tacoma Station Access Improvement Project’s planning estimate is $56 million. The Lakewood Station Access Improvement Project’s planning estimate is $54 million.

Sound Transit’s Sounder S Line train service gives Pierce County residents a dependable, traffic-free commute to and from Seattle. The trip, with Wi-Fi, from South Tacoma Station to Seattle’s King Street Station takes about 70 minutes; from Lakewood, it’s 75 minutes.