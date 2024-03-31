Pierce College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters recognized by national REACH Rewards program – The Suburban Times

Pierce College is proud to announce that our two campus chapters of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) have both been recognized by the national organization for outstanding membership development.

The Omega Theta chapter at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and the Alpha Psi Delta chapter at Pierce College Puyallup were among 159 PTK chapters nationwide recognized by the organization’s REACH program for achieving exceptionally high membership rates in 2023.

Phi Theta Kappa is the first national honor society to recognize the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting institutions like Pierce College. Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to qualify for membership. Between our two chapters, Pierce College has two to three thousand student members.

“I want to thank my team and the great students who have the privilege of holding the title of student leaders across both campuses for being the driving force of the work that we do,” said Student Empowerment Programs Engagement Manager Iopu Ignacio. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our PTK program was diminished, so it is awesome to see so many of our students achieving this honor.”