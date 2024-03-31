Grants available for watershed improvement projects – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is partnering with watershed councils, regional nonprofits, local governments, and other entities to fund a small grants program supporting community projects that improve habitat and water quality across the county.

The 2024 cycle will award more than $70,000 total to projects in four watersheds: Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands, Chambers-Clover Creek, Puyallup-White River, and Nisqually. Individual grants are funded up to $2,500. Applications are encouraged from nonprofit organizations, schools, teachers, tribes, local governments, and individuals.

Grant applications are due by April 30, 2024. Complete online applications and review watershed boundaries at PierceCountyWa.gov/SGP.

Puyallup River Watershed Small Grants

This grant is for enhancing water quality and habitat in the Puyallup-White River Watershed. Pierce County and the Puyallup River Watershed Council fund this grant.

Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Environmental Grants

This grant is to work collaboratively with the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council on drainage, water quality and habitat projects in the watershed. Pierce County and the City of Lakewood fund this grant.

Lu Winsor Memorial Environmental Grants

This grant is to support environmental education and watershed protection projects in the Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands Watershed. Pierce County, Peninsula Light Co. and the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation fund this grant.

Nisqually Watershed Small Grants

This grant is for enhancing water quality and habitats in the Nisqually River Watershed. This program returns thanks to a partnership with the Nisqually River Foundation.

Past projects supported by these grants include a training program that engages the public to collect meaningful scientific data in the Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands Watershed, an outdoor lab facility that gives students a hands-on opportunity to explore habitat stewardship and restoration in the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed, and a community cleanup meant to inspire citizens to become stewards in the Puyallup-White River Watershed.