Coming up at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Coming up at Lakewood Playhouse

With less than one week to go, rehearsals are in full swing for Michael Hollinger’s “lightning-fast farce” Incorruptible. At a decrepit medieval monastery in France, a traveling one-eyed con artist teaches the destitute monks an outrageous new way to pay old debts…with hilarious consequences.

Directed by Erin Manza Chanfrau, Incorruptible runs from April 5th to 21st, with evening performances at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can performance on April 11th. Call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or visit lakewoodplayhouse.org to book your tickets.

