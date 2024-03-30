Read with the Daffodil Princesses at Pierce County Libraries – The Suburban Times

The Daffodil Princesses will visit several Pierce County Library System locations this spring to read with children. Members of the Daffodil Festival’s Royal Court will read a story and be available for photos with children ages 3-6.

“This event is an example of how libraries bring the magic of reading to children,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “Through this literacy partnership, the princesses transform reading into an enchanting experience. It’s a wonderful way to spark a love for reading in the hearts of the youngest readers.”

Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.–noon

Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, April 13, 2-3 p.m.

Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

Saturday, April 20, 2-3 p.m.

Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave.

DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Dr.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Get more information on all Pierce County Library events at mypcls.com/calendar.

Find books, movies and more information at mypcls.org.