Public Notice on FY 2024 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME Funding – The Suburban Times

30-Day Public Comment Period (March 29 – April 29, 2024) FY 2024 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME funding

The City of Lakewood, as part of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium, plans to adopt its 2024 Annual Action Plan outlining spending plans for federally funded housing, community and economic development, and public services activit­­­ies. The Plan is required by the federal government to receive assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) programs.

Proposed use of funds recommended for Lakewood City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes an estimated $927,000 in CDBG monies ($535,000 in new allocation, $100,000 in program income, and $292,000 program income from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program); and $358,754.91 of the Lakewood portion of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium monies ($290,000 in new allocation, $68,754.91 in program income). Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the Plan beginning July 1, 2024.

The recommended Plans for each jurisdiction will be available for public review for a period of at least 30 days, from March 29 to April 29, 2024.

The Plan document is available for review by clicking here. A public hearing by the Lakewood City Council is scheduled for April 15, 2024, 7:00 p.m., Lakewood City Hall, with final action by the City Council on May 6, 2024. Special arrangements for disabled persons can be made 72 hours in advance by calling 253-589-2489. Written comment may be submitted until 5 PM on April 29, 2024, via email to jgumm@cityoflakewood.us, or by post to Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.