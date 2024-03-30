Hoffman Hill-Brief Water Pressure Loss 11PM April 1 – The Suburban Times

Residents within the encircled area (see below) on Hoffman Hill may experience a brief loss in water pressure beginning at 11PM on Monday April 1, 2024 as some maintenance is being done. This should last no longer than an hour as the work is completed.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply