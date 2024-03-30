Clover Park School District March 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

March 11 Regular Meeting

During its March 11 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors celebrated Classified Employees Week and heard reports from Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach and Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy Principal Venetia Willis-Holbrook.

More than 700 classified employees contribute greatly to the education of CPSD’s more than 12,000 students. The board recognized their efforts and shared their appreciation for their work in the district.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Laubach recognized Classified Employees Week, discussed parent-teacher conferences and kindergarten registration, and reviewed three events held in March.

Laubach celebrated classified employees for the critical supports they provide to CPSD students. They help remove barriers and act as the glue that keeps students and staff moving forward. Laubach thanked each classified employee for choosing to work in CPSD.

Schools operated on half day early release schedules to hold parent-teacher conferences March 13-15.

Kindergarten registration began Wednesday, March 13. Families can register their students online or at a kiosk at their local school.

On March 9, CPSD hosted its annual STEAM Fair and a dedication ceremony for the newly-minted Merle Hagbo Memorial Field at Clover Park High School in honor of former coach and educator Merle Hagbo. Both events were well attended.

A celebration of life was held March 2 for Dr. Ben Keller, a former longtime choir teacher at Lakes High School. The celebration was held at the Lakes Performing Arts Center and was capped off with a song sung by alumni from his choirs.

Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy Report

Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy (GLA) Principal Venetia Hollis-Holbrook presented on her school’s programs, strategic plan, continuous improvement, PLC+ and goals.

GLA opened its doors this school year and houses a collection of district programs. While most schools are divided by grade level, GLA is divided by program type. Programs at GLA include the Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program, the district’s online learning program, the district’s workforce transition program and more.

During the 2022-23 school year, GLA developed its strategic plan with student, staff and family input. Four key areas were identified: career pathways, onsite offerings, community partnerships and resource allocation. GLA’s strategic plan is aligned to the district strategic plan.

Each program in GLA has identified key success indicators. GLA has set an academic goal to increase testing and participation rate by 15% across all demographics and increase credit attainments by 1.25 across all programs.

Willis-Holbrook highlighted Open Doors as an example of how GLA staff utilize PLC+ procedures to support students and meet goals. Open Doors has increased on-time and extended graduation rates the past three years by applying metrics developed by staff through PLC+ procedures.

GLA utilizes Universal Design for Learning and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support principles to offer students academically rich environments that encourage space for social emotional development.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Approved purchase of new playground equipment for Dower Elementary School.

Approved contract award for districtwide security video project to Ednetics Inc. Information Technology Services worked with a technical engineering firm to review the need and equipment necessary to update district security camera systems.

Approved box truck chassis and box. This is a replacement for a box truck that has reached or surpassed its life cycle and needed to be replaced.

Approved purchase of three fleet vans. These are replacements for three vans that have reached or surpassed their life cycles and needed to be replaced.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 3110, Age at Entrance 3116, Students in Foster Care 3117, Student In or Released from an Institutional Education Facility 3123, Withdrawal Prior to Graduation (New) 3126, Child Custody 3520, Student Fees, Fines or Charges 4001, Public Information Program 5010, Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action 6020, System of Funds and Accounts 6530, Insurance 6605, Student Safety Riding Buses to and from School 6610, Video Surveillance (New) 6959, Acceptance of Complete Project



The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

March 25 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on March 25. During the workshop, board members heard updates on the district’s partnership with the YMCA and the current status of the district’s 2024-25 school year budget. The board also updated its mission, visions, values and goals.

YMCA Partnership

Lakewood Family YMCA Executive Director Toby Roberts presented on the partnership between CPSD and the Lakewood YMCA.

The partnership features a free program for Lakewood area youth called Late Nite that is held every Friday night to provide a space for teens in grades 6-12 to gather, meet new friends and have fun. The program was initiated after Superintendent Banner reached out to the YMCA to collaborate on providing safe spaces for students outside of the school year. The program started during the summer months as a nightly invitation for students to spend each weekday evening at the YMCA.

Late Nite is the continuation of a program that originally started in Tacoma in 1991 as a response to rising levels of gang activity in the city.

More than 2,000 Lakewood teens have attended Late Nite so far during the 2023-24 school year, which compares favorably to other YMCAs with similar programs. The program is inclusive and includes sports, podcasting and a variety of other activities for participants.

Budget Update for 2024-25

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Capital Projects Greg Hart presented on the status of the district’s 2024-25 school year budget. He reviewed the current general fund balance, revenue and expenditures, other funds, and enrollment.

The school board is scheduled to approve the 2024-25 school year budget on July 8, following a public hearing.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m.