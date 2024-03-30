Camp Invention’s Fun, Action-Packed Summer STEM Program Coming to Your Area – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Camp Invention.

Lakewood, WA – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the following locations:

Cascade Christian High School the week of July 15 – 19, 2024. Regional program sponsors include H.B. Fuller Company Foundation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

Browns Point Elementary School the week of July 8 – 11, 2024. Regional program sponsors include H.B. Fuller Company Foundation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

Panther Lake Elementary School the week of August 5 – 9, 2024. Regional program sponsors include H.B. Fuller Company Foundation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

Cascade Christian McAlder Campus the week of July 22 – 26, 2024. Regional program sponsors include H.B. Fuller Company Foundation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

Saltar’s Point Elementary the week of July 22 – 26, 2024. Regional program sponsors include H.B. Fuller Company Foundation and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship – all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors – the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Illuminate program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Let’s Glow: Creativity radiates as campers uncover the science of light through illuminating inventions and glowing animals

Prototyping Studio: Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions

In the Game: As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention

Operation: HydroDrop: Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world

“Camp Invention opened up a whole new creative world for my daughter,” said the parent of a 2023 Camp Invention camper. “Now she looks around for things she can use to build new things, and she uses a creative thought process to figure out how to build it! She’s already looking forward to Camp Invention in 2024.”

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 122,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.