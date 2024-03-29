Sound Credit Union and UW Tacoma’s Milgard School Announce UW-Wide FinTech Pitch – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound Credit Union.

Sound Credit Union (Sound), in partnership with the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at the University of Washington Tacoma (UWT), is pleased to announce the 2024 UW FinTech Pitch. This is the fourth year the two have joined forces to foster innovation through financial technology (FinTech) while engaging with University of Washington students looking to become the next generation of leaders in the finance industry.

In 2021, Sound and UWT launched this competition with the intent of working with entrepreneurs who are passionate about innovating financial tools and services. Their goal was and remains, to discover FinTech tools that serve consumers in managing their finances effectively while simultaneously developing financial confidence. This year, the program has added a speaker series. Students and members of the community will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts including Hari Prasad Josyula, Dr. Phil Fawcett and Dennis Joyce.These experts will share insights on the impact of artifical intelligence (AI) on FinTech, guide students on crafting and delivering effective pitches, and provide an introduction to early-stage investing.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the UW FinTech Pitch competition with Sound, a groundbreaking initiative designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the financial technology sector,” said Michael Turek, Associate Director, Center for Business Analytics Milgard School of Business at UWT. “By bringing together the minds of our UW students, we aim to create a platform that not only supports but also propels forward-thinking solutions that have the potential to transform the financial industry. We look forward to seeing the creative and impactful innovations that will emerge from this collaboration, as we continue to support and invest in the next generation of fintech leaders.”

Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024, University of Washington students from all three campuses can submit their ideas. All applications are due by April 30, 2024. Sound and UWT will select three finalists who will present to a panel of judges in late April. The panel of judges will include representatives from Sound’s management team, leaders from UWT, and local community partners.

This year’s winner will receive $2,500 in total cash prizes from Sound and will have the opportunity to participate in the FinTech Incubator Challenge later this year. “Our collaboration and partnership with UWT continues to grow each year,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations at Sound Credit Union. “We are eager to engage with the talented students from UW and discover how their innovations can help consumers manage their finances with ease and confidence.”