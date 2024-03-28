What Happened to the Little Free Pantry on Boston Avenue in Springbrook? – The Suburban Times

The Little Free Pantry on Boston Avenue in Springbrook was removed because the stewards, Dawn Carroll and Jan Deney, are moving. The Lakewood Rotary expressed gratitude for their community support and announced that the remaining pantries in Springbrook are located at the Community Garden at Springbrook Park. Those interested in becoming a host and steward of a pantry in Springbrook are encouraged to reach out to the Rotary at info@lakewoodrotary.com.
