 Social Security supports small businesses – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Social Security supports small businesses

· · Leave a Comment ·

Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor.  Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging. 

If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, our online suite of services can help make your life easier.  Our online business services at www.ssa.gov/employer will save you valuable time when you file electronic W-2s and W-2Cs and verify employee names and Social Security numbers.  

Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm.  You must register to use this free service.  This service offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to Certified Public Accountants, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.

For more information about electronic wage reporting, please read our publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *