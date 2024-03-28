Social Security supports small businesses – The Suburban Times

Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging.

If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, our online suite of services can help make your life easier. Our online business services at www.ssa.gov/employer will save you valuable time when you file electronic W-2s and W-2Cs and verify employee names and Social Security numbers.

Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service. This service offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to Certified Public Accountants, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.

For more information about electronic wage reporting, please read our publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.