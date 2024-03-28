Pierce County Parks Summer Hiring Expo happening April 3 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks is hosting a Summer Hiring Expo aimed at filling temporary positions within the department. The Expo will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Lakewood Community Center, 9112 Lakewood Dr SW in Lakewood.

Interested candidates must apply online by March 27th to be scheduled for an interview during the event. Job opportunities vary in schedule, location and pay. Positions available encompass a wide array of roles within the department, including:

Parks Specialized Recreation – Camp Counselor Temporary

Specialized Recreation Leader – Temporary

Parks Camp Counselor Temporary – Deep Roots Day Camp

Parks Room Monitor Temporary – Multiple Locations

The hiring expo will provide job seekers with the chance to engage directly with hiring managers and showcase their skills and qualifications. Whether you’re passionate about environmental conservation, community engagement, or outdoor recreation, Pierce County Parks offers a range of fulfilling career opportunities.

To learn more about the available positions and hiring event, please visit the job posting site.