 Pierce County Parks Summer Hiring Expo – Application deadline extended to March 31 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Parks Summer Hiring Expo – Application deadline extended to March 31

· · Leave a Comment ·

The deadline to apply for the Pierce County Parks Summer Hiring Expo has been extended to March 31. Interested candidates must apply online to be scheduled for an interview during the event. The interviewing event is happening April 3 from 3-7 p.m. at the Lakewood Community Center, 9112 Lakewood Dr SW in Lakewood.

Job opportunities vary in schedule, location and pay. Positions available encompass a wide array of roles within the department, including: 

  • Parks Specialized Recreation – Camp Counselor Temporary
  • Specialized Recreation Leader – Temporary
  • Parks Camp Counselor Temporary – Deep Roots Day Camp 
  • Parks Room Monitor Temporary – Multiple Locations

The hiring expo will provide job seekers with the chance to engage directly with hiring managers and showcase their skills and qualifications. Whether you’re passionate about environmental conservation, community engagement, or outdoor recreation, Pierce County Parks offers a range of fulfilling career opportunities.

To learn more about the available positions and hiring event, please visit the job posting site

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Active, Joyful Learning

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *