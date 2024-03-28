March Session Recap – The Suburban Times

Office of Senator T’wina Nobles announcement.

The 2024 legislative session officially ended earlier this month! I’m elated to share our progress with you and want to thank everyone who engaged in the legislative process — our work was made better because of YOU.

Scroll down for a recap of what we accomplished in 2024, details for our upcoming community meeting and more:

Legislative Progress

This year, we continued to prioritize legislation to transform Washington’s behavioral health system, make affordable housing more accessible, increase funding for public education, improve public safety, combat the climate crisis, and much more.

Here are just some of the critical bills passed in 2024:

Creating more affordable housing by encouraging the conversion of vacant commercial buildings into affordable housing ( SB 6175 )

) Banning hog-tying by law enforcement ( SB 6009 )

) Lifting the cap to allow more funding for special education ( HB 2180 )

) Directing new funding to support paraeducators in classrooms ( SB 5882 )

) Streamlining the application process for the Working Families Tax Credit by simplifying income verification and eliminating unnecessary delays ( HB 1895 )

) Providing utility bill assistance that will bring cost relief to an estimated 750,000 households (SB 5950)

My Policy Successes

Great news: Four of my bills passed the Legislature, with two already signed into law!

Improving active transportation connectivity for people walking, biking, and rolling along and across current and former state highways by continuing the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program ( SB 6283 )

) Allowing students to receive state financial aid for the same amount of time they receive federal aid ( SB 5904 )

) Creating more affordable homeownership opportunities ( SB 6173 )

) Improving the long-term health of individuals convicted of crimes where mental health, cognitive issues, or brain injuries are a factor (SB 5588)

Two of my companion bills also passed the Legislature and are waiting to be signed into law!

Prohibiting book bans to ensure access to diverse and inclusive materials in schools ( HB 2331 )

) Expanding equal pay protections to cover all discrimination (HB 1905)

Budget Wins

This session, we were also able to secure funding for critical projects and services in our community and across Washington.

The capital budget had some exciting investments for the 28th, including:

$103,000 for electrical charging station infrastructure in Steilacoom

for electrical charging station infrastructure in Steilacoom $1.86 million for the Lakewood Water District water well

for the Lakewood Water District water well $112,000 for GCA Dignity completion

for GCA Dignity completion $258,000 for an inclusive playground at Cirque Park in University Place

for an inclusive playground at Cirque Park in University Place $855,000 for PFAS treatment at DuPont city water wells

for PFAS treatment at DuPont city water wells $103,000 for Sunnyside Beach Park beach nourishment project in Steilacoom

for Sunnyside Beach Park beach nourishment project in Steilacoom $47,000 for the Washington Masonic Services Library & Museum remodel in University Place

for the Washington Masonic Services Library & Museum remodel in University Place $1.65 million for Camp Murray Building 34 renovation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

for Camp Murray Building 34 renovation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord $5.06 million for the Child Study & Treatment Center youth housing in Lakewood

for the Child Study & Treatment Center youth housing in Lakewood $1.9 million for the Child Study & Treatment Center gymnasium floor replacement in Lakewood

for the Child Study & Treatment Center gymnasium floor replacement in Lakewood $4.54 million for Western State Hospital east campus well replacement in Lakewood

for Western State Hospital east campus well replacement in Lakewood $500,000 for the Tacoma Smelter Plume project

for the Tacoma Smelter Plume project $757,000 for the Still Harbor restoration phase 2 armor removal by McNeil Island

The operating budget funded several priorities we advocated for, including:

$650,000 for improve youth mental and behavioral health

for improve youth mental and behavioral health $150,000 to study alternatives to free and reduced-price school meals

to study alternatives to free and reduced-price school meals $200,000 to support birth doulas and establish a hub and referral system

to support birth doulas and establish a hub and referral system $250,000 for accelerating creative enterprise for BIPOC and women entrepreneurs in the South Sound

for accelerating creative enterprise for BIPOC and women entrepreneurs in the South Sound $5.75 million for Rally for College initiative

for Rally for College initiative $425,000 for navigational supports to help students with the financial aid process

Attention, Washington students! Looking to ease the burden of college expenses? The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) could be your ticket to financial assistance! Whether you’re a high school senior planning for college or currently enrolled in a program, don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity.

The FAFSA opens doors to grants, scholarships, and work-study programs that can make your educational goals more achievable.

Ready to take the first step? Start your FAFSA application today — learn more at studentaid.gov.

Mark your calendar! Join me for a discussion on the progress made during the 2024 legislative session 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 11 at Watsons Signature Event Center, located at 11521 Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood. You can submit questions and RSVP here.

Can’t wait to see you there!

Are you a young person looking to get involved in your government? Join the Legislative Youth Advisory Council’s 2024-26 cohort!

LYAC is the official nonpartisan youth advisory body to the Legislature and consists of 24 geographically, ideologically and socioeconomically diverse students ages 14-18. The group ensures the interests and opinions of young people are heard and taken into consideration in the legislative process. Outside of session, LYAC engages with youth organizations across the state and helps educate people on civic engagement.

The deadline for the application is April 30. Learn more at walyac.org/apply.